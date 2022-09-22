Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus.

On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.

The historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House lived on the Augustana Campus for many years. It was named after the author Ole Rolvaag, who wrote novels about Norwegian Immigrants moving to the area in the 1870s, and the Berdahl family who built it. The house has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Augustana plans to relocate three other buildings, including the Rolvaag Writing Cabin, which will move to another campus location near the Fryxell Humanities Center. The Beaver Creek Church and Eggers Country School will also soon be moved to Harrisburg, South Dakota, to become a part of the Meadow Barn and Country Apple Orchard.

