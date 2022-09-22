Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus.

On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.

The historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House lived on the Augustana Campus for many years. It was named after the author Ole Rolvaag, who wrote novels about Norwegian Immigrants moving to the area in the 1870s, and the Berdahl family who built it. The house has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Augustana plans to relocate three other buildings, including the Rolvaag Writing Cabin, which will move to another campus location near the Fryxell Humanities Center. The Beaver Creek Church and Eggers Country School will also soon be moved to Harrisburg, South Dakota, to become a part of the Meadow Barn and Country Apple Orchard.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roommate reacts to dog death at Sioux Falls residence
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says
Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
The first eatery in Sioux Falls to serve only gluten-free and vegan food opened on Sept. 15.
20-year-old starts first gluten-free and vegan eatery to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
ANDREW WEISS, faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls
Police: Man faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls
71st annual Tri-State Band Festival
Over 1,500 students to attend 71st annual Tri-State Band Festival
Over 1,500 students to attend 71st annual Tri-State Band Festival
Over 1,500 students to attend 71st annual Tri-State Band Festival