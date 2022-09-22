Avera Medical Minute
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog.

KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.

The couple said they searched for their otterhound, named Tito, for several weeks. They were also joined by dozens of other dog owners and otterhounds in their search.

Mason Miller gave an update this week saying Tito was found. He thanked the community for the help and said the dog was receiving medical care.

Otterhounds have become a rare breed, with current reports identifying just nearly 600 total worldwide.

