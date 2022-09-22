Feeling like fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern South Dakota, including in Aberdeen, until 10 a.m. Make sure to cover your plants!

Clouds will begin to slowly increase throughout the day from west to east as highs only get into the lower to mid 60s. Rain will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. Right now, we’ll just see a few hundredths of an inch of rain to maybe a tenth of an inch. We’ll be clearing much quicker in western South Dakota so in places like Pierre, you’ll be dry for Friday, but in places like Sioux Falls, some showers will still linger Friday morning. The football games Friday night look to be dry as the rain will clear out by then.

Over the weekend, we’ll warm up a bit with highs jumping back into the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Sunday is looking a bit cooler with highs back into the upper 60s for most despite plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking sunny and mild. Highs look to jump back in the 70s across most of the region! It looks like we should stay dry next week, too.

