Good Samaritan Society celebrates 100th Anniversary by giving back to the community

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Samaritan Society is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving back to the community.

Leading up to the milestone on Sept. 29, staff and residents from Good Samaritan Society – Prairie Creek in Sioux Falls volunteered at Feeding South Dakota.

They helped pack and prepare meals to fight hunger in the state. Staff say it is a way to thank the community for the support they have provided over the years.

“Today, we learned too that the needs are really growing for those that need the services that Feeding South Dakota provides. So that really made me feel good to be here today and know that we’re serving and helping that need for them,” said Alecia O’Neill Good Samaritan Society senior living administrator for Sioux Falls.

O’Neill says it’s the staff and residents who make the Good Samaritan Society so special. She’s been with the Society for more than 15 years.

“I love the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives every single day in a really personal way. It’s that sense of calling and the family-like connection that makes our culture so unique and special,” said O’Neill.

She hopes to inspire others in the community to give back that you can still give back to the community regardless of your age.

