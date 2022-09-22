O’Gorman boys golf team has incredible depth and talent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -To say that the O’Gorman boys golf team dominated the City Tournament that wrapped up yesterday at Willow Run would be a huge understatement.

Their 6 players were the top 6 in the tournament. They finished at 24 over par as a team during the 3-day event and won by almost 70 shots. The leader board for medalist changed constantly, and that’s the way it been all season for head coach Tom Jansa.

The O’Gorman Head Coach says, ”It’s a team where sometimes it’s really clear who’s number one, two, three, four, five and six. But with this team many times you can just throw the balls up in the air and you don’t really know who’s going to be on top. So that’s really a nice thing to have as a coach is to be able to pull a great score from any one of those spots. They have to set their egos aside and it’s going to be a really tough competition just between the team itself for those spots and they might end up playing every different spot in every tournament the way that they play.”

That might just be the most balanced high school team I’ve ever seen in South Dakota. And they are all very talented as well. The Knights will certainly be one of the teams to be at the state tournament, October 3rd and 4th at Lakeview GC in Mitchell...

