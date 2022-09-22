Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls

ANDREW WEISS, faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls
ANDREW WEISS, faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired shots in the direction of a male victim after finding him with a woman who knew both men. No injuries were reported.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man and woman were inside a home when another man arrived. The two men did not previously know each other and started engaging in an argument. The suspect left and came back with a handgun.

While the two men argued again, the suspect pointed his gun at the ground in front of the male victim and fired two shots. The suspect left the scene, but officers located him a short time later.

Authorities say the suspect, Andrew Weiss, 41, from Sioux Falls, faces charges for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault Domestic.

