Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours.

Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.

The Highway Patrol investigated the crash, and the I-90 eastbound ramp was closed for two hours.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.