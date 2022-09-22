September 21st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hitchcock-Tulare was firing on all cylinders on the gridiron against Avon, as Landon Puffer fields the punt and takes it 70 yards to the house.

South Dakota State’s CeCe Limongi showed off her fancy footwork, dribbling by the Kansas State defense and burying her shot in the back of the net.

Harrisburg got a big help from Gabrielle Zachariasen against Dakota Valley, as the freshman gets up for the block and drops the shot.

South Dakota got their offense firing early against Cal Poly, as Carson Camp finds a seam in the defense and takes off. He finds 75 yards of open green and the end zone.

And our top spot this week comes down to the 18th green at the Sanford International in a playoff, as Steve Stricker becomes tournament champion again with this birdie putt against Robert Karlsson.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

