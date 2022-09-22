Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

September 21st Plays of the Week

Top plays from Football, Soccer, Volleyball and Golf
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hitchcock-Tulare was firing on all cylinders on the gridiron against Avon, as Landon Puffer fields the punt and takes it 70 yards to the house.

South Dakota State’s CeCe Limongi showed off her fancy footwork, dribbling by the Kansas State defense and burying her shot in the back of the net.

Harrisburg got a big help from Gabrielle Zachariasen against Dakota Valley, as the freshman gets up for the block and drops the shot.

South Dakota got their offense firing early against Cal Poly, as Carson Camp finds a seam in the defense and takes off. He finds 75 yards of open green and the end zone.

And our top spot this week comes down to the 18th green at the Sanford International in a playoff, as Steve Stricker becomes tournament champion again with this birdie putt against Robert Karlsson.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
17-year-old summons cops for officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sydney Schell leads Dakota State past Presentation in college volleyball
Sydney Schell leads Dakota State past Presentation in college volleyball
O'Gorman boys golf team has incredible depth as well as talent
O’Gorman boys golf team has incredible depth and talent
SDSU football team is focused for challenging road trip at Missouri State
SDSU football team is on a business trip at Missouri State
SDSU football team is focused for challenging road trip at Missouri State
SDSU football team is focused for challenging road game at Missouri State