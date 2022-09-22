Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday we told you of a man facing felony charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death.

Last July, a group of four roommates took two puppies into their home, naming them Ocho and Wybie.

Korey Schuld was worried for Wybie, because one of the roommates had lost his temper with him previously. On Monday, Schuld said it was worse than ever, and then it was eerily silent, except for her roommate.

“Then I heard him crying, and I kind of knew what happened,” Schuld.

She says the cause of the outburst was the dog urinating on the floor.

The sounds behind a closed door haunt her.

“I’ve been told to stay out of their business so that’s what I was doing but he was doing it for about two and a half hours. And then I went quiet,” Schuld.

When the door opened, she saw Wybie.

“I started doing CPR. And I did it for about five minutes. And his mouth was kind of open, so I ran to the kitchen to grab a butter knife,” said Schuld. “And I kind of put it in his throat so I could see in the back of it, and there was nothing he was choking on. But there was a bunch of blood in his mouth.”

Sioux Falls police responded to a call at the residence Monday. Her roommate Stephen Mcilwain talked with other roommates about packing and running away but chose not to run.

“He walked out by himself and sat on the steps kind of accepted it,” said Schuld.

21-year-old Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.

“I wish I would have went into the room and took the dog,” said Schuld.

The Sioux Falls human society lists reportable animal cruelty offenses on their website, including lack of food, care and noticeable injuries.

Schuld wants to highlight the need for all pet owners to learn CPR for their animals and to take action much sooner than she did, a decision she now regrets.

Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
