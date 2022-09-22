Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Afterschool Network offering STEM programs

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Afterschool Network is advocating for children throughout the state to provide and find after-school options for enrichment, growth, and community-building opportunities. We had Leadership and Culture Director Dawn Marie Johnson and Director of Marketing & Engagement Lisa Verdin join us this morning and learned more about the new Science Technology Engineering Math programs they offer and the goals they are setting out to achieve.

