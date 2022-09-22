South Dakota Democratic Party to rally for reproductive justice Sept. 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democratic Party is hosting “Freedom to Choose - A Rally for Reproductive Justice” in downtown Sioux Falls.

The rally will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., and is expected to take place downtown Sioux Falls, with the exact location will be announced when the permit is granted.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Democratic party, this rally is an opportunity for constituents to hear Democratic candidates speak about their vision for abortion rights in South Dakota. Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, candidate for Lt. Governor Jennifer Keintz, U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs, Representative Linda Duba, and Kristin Hayward are expected to speak. Other Democratic candidates will also be in attendance.

This rally is also an opportunity for South Dakotans to make their voices heard on abortion and learn about opportunities to take action, including registering to vote.

If you would like to attend the rally, visit Mobilize.US to sign up.

