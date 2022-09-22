Sydney Schell leads Dakota State past Presentation in college volleyball

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State volleyball team moved over the .500 mark with a 3-1 win over Presentation College. It’s the 23rd time in 25 meetings that the Trojans have defeated the Saints. Former Northwestern standout Sydney Schell had a huge night and was the difference in a very good match, leading both teams with 24 kills. Her HS teammate at Northwestern, Madalyn Groft was also in double figures with 10 kills. Grace Tobin led the Saints with a big night as she had 18 kills and Kerstin Knopik had 11.

Set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, and 25-22. Dakota State is now 9-8 for the season and Presentation drops to 3-14.

