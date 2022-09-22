Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sydney Schell leads Dakota State past Presentation in college volleyball

Former NW Wildcats star Sydney Schell has big game for DSU
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State volleyball team moved over the .500 mark with a 3-1 win over Presentation College. It’s the 23rd time in 25 meetings that the Trojans have defeated the Saints. Former Northwestern standout Sydney Schell had a huge night and was the difference in a very good match, leading both teams with 24 kills. Her HS teammate at Northwestern, Madalyn Groft was also in double figures with 10 kills. Grace Tobin led the Saints with a big night as she had 18 kills and Kerstin Knopik had 11.

Set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, and 25-22. Dakota State is now 9-8 for the season and Presentation drops to 3-14.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
17-year-old summons cops for officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

O'Gorman boys golf team has incredible depth as well as talent
O’Gorman boys golf team has incredible depth and talent
SDSU football team is focused for challenging road trip at Missouri State
SDSU football team is on a business trip at Missouri State
September 21st Plays of the Week
September 21st Plays of the Week
SDSU football team is focused for challenging road trip at Missouri State
SDSU football team is focused for challenging road game at Missouri State