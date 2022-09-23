Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2022 SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction Sept 24

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of inductees are going into the South Dakota Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame this year. The 2022 inductees were considered to have had an impact on the history of Rock & Roll in South Dakota. Tickets are still available to attend Saturday’s event at the Ramkota Inn Exhibit Hall which begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. South Dakota Rock & Roll Music Association president Brian Wheeler talked about what is special about this year and the 2nd annual youth Battle of the Bands preceding the event on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says
Roommate reacts to dog death at Sioux Falls residence
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death
Tipped semi truck on I-29
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
The first eatery in Sioux Falls to serve only gluten-free and vegan food opened on Sept. 15.
20-year-old starts first gluten-free and vegan eatery to Sioux Falls

Latest News

2022 SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction Sept 24
Brian Bengs criticizes use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt football game
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Iowa pipeline