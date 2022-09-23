2022 SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction Sept 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of inductees are going into the South Dakota Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame this year. The 2022 inductees were considered to have had an impact on the history of Rock & Roll in South Dakota. Tickets are still available to attend Saturday’s event at the Ramkota Inn Exhibit Hall which begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. South Dakota Rock & Roll Music Association president Brian Wheeler talked about what is special about this year and the 2nd annual youth Battle of the Bands preceding the event on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

