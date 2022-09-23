Avera Medical Minute
Experience is paying off for Augustana football as they prepare for Northern Saturday

Unbeaten Vikings to host Northern Wolves fresh off big win over Mankato
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There are plenty of big college football games this weekend, including the Augustana Vikings hosting a much-improved Northern Wolves team who also know how much a new facility can mean. The 2-1 Wolves have looked good in their first 3 games, especially last weekend when they shocked Mankato in the Ag Bowl, winning 23-22.

As for the 13th-ranked Vikings, they are unbeaten so far with 3 wins including that 30-29 win 2 weeks ago over Bemidji State, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

There are plenty of guys back from that squad and they are motivated to take this season even further in the post season by leaning on that experience.

Augustana Head Football Coach Jerry Olszewski says, ”Then leadership has been tremendous in raising the bar so that the success that we’ve had previously blends into the guys who have done it before and can tell the younger guys and show them this is how it’s done every time.”

Senior Defensive Back Eli Weber says, ”You play this game to win right. Everybody does, we all know that. So we’re just trying to win every day and then whatever happens happens and we just out there with the guys, the starting 11 on the o-side and starting 11 on the d-side and just go out there and play ball and see what happens. This is one of the toughest conferences in country and Division II football isn’t a joke so you’ve got to come ready to play every single game.”

These teams play at 1:00 Saturday at Kirkeby Over Stadium.

