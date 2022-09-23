Avera Medical Minute
First Alert Forecast: Friday’s rain gives way to a pleasant but breezy weekend

By Austin Haskins
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Fall began at 8:03 pm Thursday and it certainly has felt like Fall the past few days with temperatures in the 60s, and that will continue heading into the final days of September.

Lower pressure will continue tracking east today, bringing the chance of scattered rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two for areas east of the James River during the morning hours. Skies will clear into the afternoon as the system departs, but isolated showers and thunderstorms could redevelop across the eastern areas during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be shifting from the south to the west and will be breezy throughout the day with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs range from the 50s east to the 70s west.

The weekend overall is looking good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Saturday and a sunny sky Sunday, but winds will be gusty out of the west-northwest to northwest at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday with mid 60s to mid 70s Sunday. Lows fall back into the 40s.

The trend of dry weather looks to continue into next week with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs begin the week in the 60s to low 70s, but will climb back into the mid 70s to low 80s by the end of the week.

