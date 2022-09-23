Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation

A woman from South Carolina is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. (Source: WJCL, BARBARA ARD, CNN)
By Brooke Butler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WJCL) – A woman from South Carolina is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island.

People in the area know to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about, but raccoons aren’t typically top of mind.

“Hilton Head is a vacation beach resort, and when you go to a place like that, you don’t expect something like this to happen,” Barbara Ard said.

Ard went to Shipyard Plantation over Labor Day weekend, but she said the air conditioner in the condo she booked wasn’t working. So, late in the night, she packed her things to move to another unit.

However, Ard said when she went to unload her car, a raccoon bit the back and front of her leg before running off into the darkness.

“I remember at the moment looking at my leg and thinking I am in so much trouble — I have got to get to the hospital,” Ard said.

Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a tetanus shot and some antibiotics.

She has since returned to her home and recovering.

“It’s been a very long and painful journey, to say the least,” Ard said.

Wildlife expert Buck McNeely said raccoons typically don’t attack unprovoked. He said there’s a good chance this one was sick with rabies.

South Carolina authorities said there have been 49 reported cases of rabies in the state so far this year.

Copyright 2022 WJCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says
Roommate reacts to dog death at Sioux Falls residence
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death
Tipped semi truck on I-29
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
The first eatery in Sioux Falls to serve only gluten-free and vegan food opened on Sept. 15.
20-year-old starts first gluten-free and vegan eatery to Sioux Falls

Latest News

The total cost of the expansion of the Water Reclamation plant is $57 million.
Aberdeen increases 2023 budget for Water Reclamation Plant expansion
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
Zhengdong Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire...
Professor, NASA researcher pleads guilty in China ties case
Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
Dow hits 2022 low as markets sell off on recession fears
2022 SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction Sept 24