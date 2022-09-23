Avera Medical Minute
Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak

Jason Freitas says it took 3 hours and 45 minutes to reel in the 250-pound fish. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A lengthy ride out to sea was worth it for a man in Hawaii who reeled in an impressive catch – off his kayak.

Jason Freitas said a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona, KHNL reports.

The black marlin weighed about 250 pounds.

Freitas said it took almost four hours to reel in the big fish because it dragged him for miles at speeds of up to 7 mph.

The kayaker said he was trying to catch some ahi or ono when heard a big splash behind him and saw a marlin jumping.

“I kind of just looked at it, grabbed my pole, reeled it in and I watched the slack of my line slowly come across toward the fish that hooked onto it,” Freitas said.

He said the catch was at the top of his bucket list since starting kayak fishing a year ago.

To celebrate his first marlin, Freitas said he smoked about 100 pounds of it for family and friends.

