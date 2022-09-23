‘March into the Light’ highlights addiction wellness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it TOGETHER takes place at Good Earth State Park and focuses on addiction wellness.

“It’s about coming together as a community, we don’t want anyone to be alone when they’re dealing with addiction, and that’s what March into the Light is about,” Megan Colwell said, the community outreach director for Face it TOGETHER said.

Colwell, along with CEO Wendy White, helped organize the walk.

“About 10 percent of the population is impacted by addiction, and for each person with addiction, there are three to four loved ones who are also directly impacted,” White said.

“We provide one on one peer coaching to people struggling with alcohol and substance addictions, but more importantly, we also provide that one on one peer support to love ones as well,” Colwell said.

Addiction is a problem that the team at Face it TOGETHER has not seen fade.

“Especially since the covid pandemic, the need has significantly increased. We saw a lot of re-engagement during the pandemic, and just knowing that people are home more and it brought to light a lot of addiction issues,” White said.

The March into Light is for everyone who deals with addiction.

“We want to shine the light on those struggling, we want to showcase those who have fought that journey and come out on the other side and are well now, and we want to honor those that we’ve lost in the past to addiction,” Colwell said.

The sunrise at Good Earth State Park is the perfect way to symbolize the march into the light from the darkness of addiction.

March into the light is open to the public, and registration can either be done online or prior to the event beginning at 6:30 a.m., with the walk beginning at 7 a.m.

Free-will donations are also encouraged and can be made in person or online.

