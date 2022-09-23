Avera Medical Minute
Multi-Cultural Center to integrate with Lutheran Social Services

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls and Lutheran Social Services are moving into the future together. By next month, the two organizations will be under the same administration.

For as small of an organization the Multi-Cultural Center is, it’s had great impact in Sioux Falls with it’s programming and services. But Interim Executive Director Laurie Knutson knows there’s always challenges ahead.

“Every organization to stay relevant needs to grow and to change. While this may seem like a big change, for the long-term success of the organization, we’re excited to align with a group like the Lutheran Social Services, the LSS group that has been in this community for over 100 years.” Knutson said.

The Multi-Cultural Center will now become a service of the LSS. The goal of the integration is to help the MCC’s services and make them more efficient, by handing off administrative and management roles under the LSS.

“I think the process has been a really good one. A very thorough process where we’ve been able to really take a deeper look at both of our organizations. I think both boards have confirmed that there’s really good synergy.” LSS President/CEO Rebecca Kiesow-Knudsen said.

Knutson said almost all of their staff will be with them after the the integration process. One thing that won’t change no matter what is the Multi-Cultural Center name.

“Because we know that the name has recognition. We know that is has a purpose that is complimentary to what LSS has, and they see value in it. It fits nicely in with their Center for New Americans.” Knutson said.

Eventually the Multi-Cultural Center will be based out of the LSS Center for New Americans on 6th Street. The Coliseum though will still be a focal point for their services. As both organizations hope to start a new history together.

“We have a 102-year history of service delivery here in Sioux Falls, and we have great stability and excellent administrative oversight. We’re hopeful that that stability and some of those back-office operations can help strengthen the work of MCC in the community.” Kiesow-Knudsen said.

Lutheran Social Services will take over management of the Multi-Cultural Center on October 1. A final transition plan is still in the works, but both organizations sid they hope to have everything finalized by the beginning of next year.

