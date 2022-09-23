Avera Medical Minute
New Bowden Field is a Dream Come True for Vikes Head Coach Gretta Melsted

Viking softball team to start play at brand new version of Bowden Field
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The “new look” Bowden Field was dedicated this afternoon at the Augustana Campus.

30 years after the original field was built, this beautiful new upgrade will only help add the attracting top-notch talent to the program that is almost always in the playoffs every year under Gretta Melsted after another long run of excellence under Sandy Jerstad who won over 1,000 games.

Both coaches have won a national title. And for Gretta, she’s thrilled with her dream becoming reality. ”It’s kind of like when we won the national championship. It’s hard to put it into words. It’s kind of, I’m awestruck by it because this is just a jaw-dropper. It’s a dream come true. It’s an absolutely gorgeous stadium. It’s just so exciting to be able to call this our home.”

The Vikings had hoped to have it ready last spring, but supply problems world-wide delayed the completion. It was certainly worth the wait. They had a scrimmage last weekend and are excited about their new home starting next spring when the games count.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

