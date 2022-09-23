Noem announces state support for Indian Relay Championships

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced state support for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions, which is taking place this afternoon in Fort Pierre.

“South Dakota values our tribal heritage, competition, and our love of horses,” said Noem. “I hope that South Dakotans and visitors to our state will take the time to learn more about our tribes’ history and culture. This event is a fantastic way to do that.”

The state is supporting the event with $50,000 in grants. These come from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the South Dakota Department of Tourism in support of tribal tourism efforts.

Indian Relay is a highly competitive, traditional Native American sport that consists of four warriors (rider, holder, mugger, catcher) and three thoroughbred/quarter horses that compete on a half-mile circle racetrack.

You can learn more about the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council here.

