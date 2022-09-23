Northern State University listed in ‘Best Colleges for Veterans’

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University has been recognized as a top college for veterans on the 2022 Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges list.

According to their press release, NSU is ranked 22nd in the Central region on this list, a comprehensive ranking of schools for military service members and veterans.

Military Times cited Northern’s numerous services for veterans, including space to study and socialize, assistance with VA Education benefits and financial aid, academic advising and tutoring, mental health counseling, and career advising.

For more information about Northern’s education benefits/tuition/services for veterans, active military members, and dependents, visit Northern.Edu/Military or call 605-290-7533.

