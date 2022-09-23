Avera Medical Minute
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.

Police are investigating the situation.

