SDSU falls to Denver and USD edges Omaha in Summit League thriller in volleyball Thursday

BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU volleyball team got 13 kills from Crystal Burk and 9 from Ella Thompson Thursday night at Frost Arena in Brookings. But the Pioneers of Denver proved to be too strong in a 3-1 win. Crystal Burk led the Jacks with 13 kills and Ella Thompson had 9. SDSU is now 6-7 for the season.

In Vermillion it couldn’t have been any closer. The USD Coyotes got 28 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke but they had a fight on their hands with the Mavericks of Omaha, prevailing 16-14 in the 5th set tie-breaker. The 12-1 Coyotes actually lost the 2nd and 3rd sets and had to win 27-25 in the 4th set to force the thrilling tie-breaker.

This was the conference opener for all Summit League teams. They play again Saturday afternoon when USD hosts Denver at 4:45 (after the football game) and Omaha travels to SDSU for a 1:00 start.

