SDSU falls to Denver and USD edges Omaha in Summit League thriller in volleyball Thursday
Jacks lose to Pioneers, Coyotes edge Mavs behind Juhnke’s huge night
BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU volleyball team got 13 kills from Crystal Burk and 9 from Ella Thompson Thursday night at Frost Arena in Brookings. But the Pioneers of Denver proved to be too strong in a 3-1 win. Crystal Burk led the Jacks with 13 kills and Ella Thompson had 9. SDSU is now 6-7 for the season.
In Vermillion it couldn’t have been any closer. The USD Coyotes got 28 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke but they had a fight on their hands with the Mavericks of Omaha, prevailing 16-14 in the 5th set tie-breaker. The 12-1 Coyotes actually lost the 2nd and 3rd sets and had to win 27-25 in the 4th set to force the thrilling tie-breaker.
This was the conference opener for all Summit League teams. They play again Saturday afternoon when USD hosts Denver at 4:45 (after the football game) and Omaha travels to SDSU for a 1:00 start.
