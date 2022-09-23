Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Freepik.com)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.

