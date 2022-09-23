State Railroad Board seeking STC grant applications

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State Railroad board is looking for grant applications for profitable projects that would positively impact the community.

The STC funds are non-competitive grants, but the projects must still meet eligibility requirements for the FY2022 funding allocation. One of the requirements is that the Federal funding share for STC grants can only amount to 80% of the project’s total cost.

The grant requests are approved by the State Railroad Board, the state will file an STC grant request on behalf of the interested party. If the party is requesting funding from the State Rail Trust Fund to support their STC grant applications, that amount must be specified in the application.

What to include in the written report

The written report needs to identify how the project will meet the NOFO criteria and adhere to the goals established under the State Rail plan. The report should also include information on how the state would benefit from the project. Those thinking of applying also need to include the benefit-cost calculations of the project to show it is profitable and say whether the project is already in the State Rail Plan. If State funds are being requested as part of the funding for the STC grant, the written report should emphasize the project’s overall benefit to the public and the state.

The written report should also include the following information:

Narrative describing how the project meets each of the State Rail Plan goals

Project Summary (project location, scope, and schedule)

Proposed Project Funding (Federal, State, other)

Project or Plan Readiness

Environmental Readiness

Overall Benefit with accompanying BCA ratio; if the BCA ratio is available

Proposed responsible party tasked with developing the application

Proposed funding for creating the application

Application details

Interested parties should send written reports by 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, to SDDOT, Becker-Hansen Building, 700 East Broadway Ave, Pierre, SD 57501. The written reports should be ten pages or less.

The Railroad Board will provide an opportunity for presentations at the meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The decision on all applications will be dependent upon the date the NOFO is issued.

If selected by the Board for the submittal of an STC grant application to FRA, the applicant will need to provide a fully completed grant application to SDDOT at a date to be determined yet.

