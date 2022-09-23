Avera Medical Minute
Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year

By WCCO staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WCCO) - Getting to your destination is said to be half the fun, but some U.S. airport travelers don’t feel that way.

The J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveals overall satisfaction has fallen 25 points on a thousand-point scale compared to data from the year before.

This comes as air travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Among the best-ranked major airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International, San Francisco International and John F. Kennedy International.

The worst airport, according to the survey, is Newark Liberty International.

Others on the bottom of the list include Chicago O’Hare International and Boston Logan International.

The findings were based on information from August 2021 through July of this year.

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

