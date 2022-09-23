Wild night in Girls volleyball including Roosevelt’s upset of #1 OG and wins by Lincoln, Jefferson and SFC in battle of Class “A” powerhouses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Christian Chargers maintained their top spot in Class “A” volleyball with an impressive 3-0 sweep of #2 Dakota Valley as Ellie Lems led a balanced attack with 11 kills.

In Class “AA” the top-ranked O’Gorman Knights are no longer unbeaten after dropping a thriller at the Roosevelt gym. Zoie Husman led the Riders to a 3-2 victory. The Lincoln gym was also the site of another upset as the Patriots swept #2 Harrisburg in straight sets. And 5th-ranked Jefferson took 4 sets to beat visiting Brandon Valley 3-1. Maddie Paulson led the Cavs with 9 kills.

