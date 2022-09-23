Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Iowa pipeline

Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.(Arizona's Family)
By David Pitt
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced an Arizona woman to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017.

The judge also ordered 32-year-old Ruby Katherine Montoya to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution. Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility. She admitted to helping Jessica Reznicek and others damage the pipeline in several locations in Iowa. Reznicek was sentenced to eight years in prison in June 2021 after pleading guilty to a similar charge.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says
Roommate reacts to dog death at Sioux Falls residence
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death
Tipped semi truck on I-29
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
The first eatery in Sioux Falls to serve only gluten-free and vegan food opened on Sept. 15.
20-year-old starts first gluten-free and vegan eatery to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Northern State University
Northern State University listed in ‘Best Colleges for Veterans’
A closeup of some weathered railroad tracks.
State Railroad Board seeking STC grant applications
Avera Medical Minute: World Alzheimer’s Month spreads awareness
Sioux Area Metro to provide free rides for early voters