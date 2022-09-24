A breezy but pleasant weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from some gusty winds, the forecast is looking pretty good overall for the first weekend of Fall and the last weekend of September.

A weak upper level wave will pass through the area today, which will increase the cloud cover from northwest to southeast. A stray shower could pop-up along and east of I-29 during the afternoon but chances are very low. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest to northwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs top out in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Skies will become clear after sunset as the wave passes and high pressure takes over. Lows fall back into the mid 40s to low 50s with a west-northwest to northwest wind at 5-15 mph.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine for Sunday, but the winds will be gusty out of the north and northwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. It’ll be a little cooler as well with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with lows in the 40s.

The trend of dry weather will continue all of next week with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s to start the week, but will warm to the mid 70s to mid 80s by the end of the week with the warmest air in central and western South Dakota. There could be some patchy areas of frost Monday through Wednesday morning.

