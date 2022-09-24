Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

Residents in West Park, FL, stock up on supplies ahead of Tropical Depression Nine. (WPLG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rain and hurricane-force winds to the state next week.

DeSantis issued the order Friday encouraging residents and local governments to make preparations as the storm moves toward the state. He has also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean.(NOAA)

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to move over western Cuba and approach Florida early next week with major hurricane strength.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

The governor’s declaration applies to Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says
Tipped semi truck on I-29
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day

Latest News

Residents work to clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Hamilton, Bermuda,...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs...
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Russians strike Ukraine as Kremlin-staged votes continue