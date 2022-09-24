Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October.

It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM.

We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more about the festivities, as well as dealing with growing pains from the drought.

