Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton

Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his...
Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his field Saturday morning.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton.

Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning.

Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared Hill, a farmer who owns the field where the plane landed.

Hill says he was delivering mail (his second job) when it all unfolded.

“I was delivering mail, and this was my route, and I saw a plane here and whipped in and made sure everything was okay, and I walked out there and they were fine. They weren’t hurt or anything,” Hill said.

Hill says the plane has since been removed from his land. And, tells Dakota News Now neither of the two people inside the plane received any serious injuries.

