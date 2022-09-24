Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Castlewood!

Previewing “The Battle For The Brick & Hamlin County” between Hamlin & Castlewood!
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A long time rivalry between Hamlin and Castlewood, recently renewed on the gridiron, gets a new twist inspired by the spirit and rebuilding effort of Castlewood following the May tornado.

The Chargers and Warriors meet tonight for Hamlin County bragging rights and “The Brick”, a new traveling trophy that’s actually a brick salvaged from the rubble of the Castlewood gymnasium following the tornado’s destruction of it.

Our Football Friday Tailgate Tour is proud to spotlight this battle of third-ranked teams. In the video viewer below we speak to Hamlin and the hard charging Chargers who are off to a perfect start in 9AA! In the video viewer above we learn more about The Brick, how Castlewood has played to a perfect record after a trying summer, plus get our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says
Roommate reacts to dog death at Sioux Falls residence
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
Tipped semi truck on I-29
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls

Latest News

Dakota News Now's premier high school football highlight show returns for the 2022 season
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22)
SF Christian beats DV for A bragging rights, Roosevelt upsets OG and Lincoln and Jefferson both...
Wild night in Girls volleyball including Roosevelt’s upset of #1 OG and wins by Lincoln, Jefferson and SFC in battle of Class “A” powerhouses
Gretta Melsted says new Bowden Field is a dream come true!
New Bowden Field is a Dream Come True for Vikes Head Coach Gretta Melsted
Experience has been a key for Augie football as they prepare to host Northern Saturday
Experience is paying off for Augustana football as they prepare for Northern Saturday