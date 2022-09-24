FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Castlewood!

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A long time rivalry between Hamlin and Castlewood, recently renewed on the gridiron, gets a new twist inspired by the spirit and rebuilding effort of Castlewood following the May tornado.

The Chargers and Warriors meet tonight for Hamlin County bragging rights and “The Brick”, a new traveling trophy that’s actually a brick salvaged from the rubble of the Castlewood gymnasium following the tornado’s destruction of it.

Our Football Friday Tailgate Tour is proud to spotlight this battle of third-ranked teams. In the video viewer below we speak to Hamlin and the hard charging Chargers who are off to a perfect start in 9AA! In the video viewer above we learn more about The Brick, how Castlewood has played to a perfect record after a trying summer, plus get our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick!

