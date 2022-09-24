Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22)

Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football season is hitting it’s stride as it moves beyond the halfway mark in South Dakota!

Click on the video viewer for a power packed sixth edition of Football Friday featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:

-Jefferson @ Mitchell

-Lincoln @ O’Gorman

-Harrisburg @ Roosevelt

-RC Stevens @ Brandon Valley

-Tea @ Yankton

-Brookings @ Douglas

-Canton @ West Central

-Milbank @ Dell Rapids

-Beresford @ Lennox

-Mount Vernon/Plankinton @ Tri-Valley

-Hamlin @ Castlewood

-Canistota @ Hanson

-Colome @ Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy

-Warner vs. Faulkton

-Herreid/Selby @ Sully Buttes

-Westbrook-Walnut Grove @ Hills-Beaver Creek

-Sheldon @ West Lyon

