Exercises to help prevent falling

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall.

Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to walk us through a few stretches and exercises that can be used to prevent falling.

