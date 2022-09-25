Exercises to help prevent falling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall.

Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to walk us through a few stretches and exercises that can be used to prevent falling.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.