Mount Marty whips Briar Cliff to get first ever GPAC victory

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Nearly a month to the date of the program’s first every victory, the two-year old Mount Marty Lancer football team made more history on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Lancers dominated host Briar Cliff 41-19 to pick up their first ever victory in GPAC conference play (2-2 overall, 1-2 in GPAC play).

Mount Marty did the majority of their work on the ground, rushing for 308 of their 462 total yards. Isaiah Thompson carried 16 times for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tyree Morrison added a touchdown on 11 carries and 90 yards. Quarterback Ken Gay went 13-17 through the air for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Lancers visit Northwestern next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

