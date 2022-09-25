Sunday’s forecast features lots of sunshine, gusty winds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The forecast for our Sunday is looking good, but the wind will be an issue.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa from 1 PM until 7 PM due to the combination of gusty winds, low humidity levels and the ongoing dry conditions.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine Sunday with a gusty out of the north and northwest at 10-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday night will feature lighter winds and a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s, so patchy light frost could be possible in the typical colder spots.

The trend of dry weather continues for the upcoming week with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s to start the week, but will warm to the mid 70s to mid 80s by the end of the week with the warmest air in central and western South Dakota. Lows will be mostly in the 40s with some 30s, which could lead to areas of patchy frost Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Heading towards next weekend, the latest model runs are starting to trend slightly cooler and possibly a slight chance of showers to begin next weekend. This is still several days away, so stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.