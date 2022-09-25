Yankton County burn ban

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton County has issued a notice for “no open burning” in the county until further notice.

According to the Yankton County Emergency Manager, with dry conditions continuing in the county it is best that residents refrain from open burning. Also, Most of Yankton County has been placed into a D4 drought condition. This places the burn ban in place until the area receives significant moisture.

Sunday will feature very high fire danger across most of the area, as temperatures rise back into the lower 70s. The difference between Saturday and Sunday will be a stronger wind on Sunday.

