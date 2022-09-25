Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Yankton County burn ban

fdbfd
fdbfd(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton County has issued a notice for “no open burning” in the county until further notice.

According to the Yankton County Emergency Manager, with dry conditions continuing in the county it is best that residents refrain from open burning.  Also, Most of Yankton County has been placed into a D4 drought condition. This places the burn ban in place until the area receives significant moisture.

Sunday will feature very high fire danger across most of the area, as temperatures rise back into the lower 70s. The difference between Saturday and Sunday will be a stronger wind on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his...
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
Tipped semi truck on I-29
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

Latest News

Exercises to help prevent falling
Exercises to help prevent falling
Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined...
Exercises to help prevent falling
Jam against cancer
Jam Against Cancer in Brandon
Jam Against Cancer in Brandon
Jam Against Cancer in Brandon