Augie soccer blanks Crookston

Vikings win 5-0
By Zach Borg and Savannah Asmann
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana soccer defeated Minnesota Crookson 9-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings improve to 3-4-3 overall and 3-2-1 in NSIC play. Minnesota Crookston drops to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in conference action.

Augustana totaled 31 shots and 17 shots on goal in the shutout victory. The Vikings held the Golden Eagles to just one shot on goal and two total shots.

Match Moments

GOAL (AU) 1′- Morgan Keirstead struck fast, scoring an unassisted goal in the first minute of action. Keirstead’s shot from just outside of the box was sent past the goalkeeper to the bottom left corner of the net.

GOAL (AU) 18′- A handball inside the UMC penalty box led to a penalty kick for the Vikings. Josie Arduser took the shot for the Vikings, and found the back of the net.

GOAL (AU) 26′- Bailey McCullough was the third goal-scorer for Augustana and took a far shot that sailed over the UMC defense. McCullough’s goal was her first of the season.

GOAL (AU) 40′- Two quick passes from Ally Young and Sierra Barkus split the Golden Eagles’ defense, allowing Ally Hamski to slide through and add another goal to the scoreboard.

GOAL (AU) 67′- Grace Douglas added the fifth goal for the Vikings. Douglas looped around the defense and took a fast shot that hit the back of the net from the left side.

Up Next

The Vikings return to the pitch on Friday for an NSIC matchup with Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Southwest Minnesota State travels to Morstad Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

