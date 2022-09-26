Authorities deem Harrisburg school safe after threat investigation

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they believe students are safe after some sort of threat spurred an investigation at Harrisburg High School.

District Superintendent Tim Graf sent an email to parents Sunday night notifying parents that a “formalized assessment is being completed.” The message said the district is “confident” that it would be safe for students to attend school Monday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted a message Sunday night saying the matter “has been investigated and addressed” by the office. The message also said the sheriff is “confident” students will be safe.

No other details about the nature of the threat have been released.

“Because high school kids are not adults we can’t say much,” a post by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Extra deputies are posted at Harrisburg High School Monday, authorities say.

Monday morning, the Sioux Falls School District sent an email to parents notifying them that police in a “neighboring school district” investigated a threatening photo posted to social media, though the message did not specifically name Harrisburg School District. The email said the picture did not originate in Sioux Falls, and that an arrest had been made.

