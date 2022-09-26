Avera Medical Minute
Clearing clouds and cooler

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s east of I-29 to the upper 70s in central South Dakota. It won’t be as breezy as it was yesterday, but we could still see 25 mph wind gusts, especially in eastern parts of the region. Overnight, we’ll cool off into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday is looking like a very similar day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll cool off even more Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We may even see a little bit of frost, especially in northern parts of the region. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s for most of the area. We’ll stay a little cooler Wednesday with highs slowly warming through the end of the week.

Over the weekend, we’ll stay dry and pleasant with high temperatures in the mid 70s for most of us. We’ll start off next week with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. We finally bring in a chance of rain heading into the middle of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

