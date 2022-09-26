Coyotes show potential in upset bid against Bison

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota gave defending FCS National Champion and top-ranked North Dakota State all they could handle yesterday at the Dakota Dome.

In the first half the Coyotes forced three Bison turnovers and capitalized, taking a 17-10 lead into half.

They couldn’t maintain that momentum coming out of the locker room. USD turned it over twice and NDSU used their power run game to take over, outscoring the Coyotes 24-0 and holding the ball for more than 39 minutes to win 34-17.

The Coyotes will be off next week before visiting South Dakota State on October 8th.

