Daschle, Karl discuss political climate ahead of ‘Daschle Dialogues’

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Daschle Dialogues series continued in Brookings Sunday night, with former South Dakota Senator Tom Daschle playing host to ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Former Senator Daschle says asking Jonathan Karl to speak as part of the Daschle Dialogues series was an easy decision, given Karl’s front row experience at the Trump White House and in the halls of Congress. “Jonathan is one of the most respected reporters in this country so to have him here to talk about the role of journalism in our democracy in this day and age is perfect.”

Karl tells me the political acrimony that exists in Washington is not being exaggerated; that there is virtually no real communication between Democratic and Republican leaders in either chamber of Congress. “Now the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate barely speak and virtually never speak in the U-S House. That being said we have seen some actual bi-partisan accomplishments over the last year. President Biden has been able to do something incredibly rare which is sign bills that had bi-partisan support.”

And with the nation so politically divided at this moment in time, I asked former Senator Daschle what his feeling is concerning the upcoming November midterm elections and what the outcome might be when voters cast their ballots a little more than six weeks from now. “It’s going to be very very competitive all the way to the end. I don’t think anyone can predict with any accuracy how its going to turn out. Conventional wisdom is the Republicans are going to pick up the House. I think the Senate is up for grabs at this point.”

