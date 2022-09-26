Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Daschle, Karl discuss political climate ahead of ‘Daschle Dialogues’

Former South Dakota Senator Tom Daschle and ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl...
Former South Dakota Senator Tom Daschle and ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl discuss politics Sunday afternoon at South Dakota State University.(Dakota News Now)
By Brian Allen
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Daschle Dialogues series continued in Brookings Sunday night, with former South Dakota Senator Tom Daschle playing host to ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Former Senator Daschle says asking Jonathan Karl to speak as part of the Daschle Dialogues series was an easy decision, given Karl’s front row experience at the Trump White House and in the halls of Congress. “Jonathan is one of the most respected reporters in this country so to have him here to talk about the role of journalism in our democracy in this day and age is perfect.”

Karl tells me the political acrimony that exists in Washington is not being exaggerated; that there is virtually no real communication between Democratic and Republican leaders in either chamber of Congress. “Now the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate barely speak and virtually never speak in the U-S House. That being said we have seen some actual bi-partisan accomplishments over the last year. President Biden has been able to do something incredibly rare which is sign bills that had bi-partisan support.”

And with the nation so politically divided at this moment in time, I asked former Senator Daschle what his feeling is concerning the upcoming November midterm elections and what the outcome might be when voters cast their ballots a little more than six weeks from now. “It’s going to be very very competitive all the way to the end. I don’t think anyone can predict with any accuracy how its going to turn out. Conventional wisdom is the Republicans are going to pick up the House. I think the Senate is up for grabs at this point.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his...
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
Tipped semi truck on I-29
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

Latest News

Project 437 raises over $120,00 dollars for Helpline Center
Rep. Duba shares her abortion story at 'Freedom to Choose' rally
Mt. Zion Congregation hires first ordained woman rabbi in S.D.
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins