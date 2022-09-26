Firefighters rescue 1 from burning Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say emergency responders were able to rescue someone from a Sioux Falls home after it caught fire Monday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at a home on S. Euclid Avenue near W. 10th Street, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived at the scene, the side of the home was on fire. Authorities learned that an individual was still inside on the second floor.

Firefighters began extinguishing the flames while also using a ladder to access the second floor and search the home. Police and fire personnel located the occupant and got them out of the home. The individual was evaluated on scene and declined medical treatment, according to Fire Rescue.

One other person had gotten out of the home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the main body of the fire extinguished within a few minutes. They remained on scene for several hours to monitor the situation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

