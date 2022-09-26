Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Grain storage funds will help SD farmers harmed by derecho

Many farmers and producers in McCook County are still reeling with storm damage from earlier...
Many farmers and producers in McCook County are still reeling with storm damage from earlier this month.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would provide $20 million in cost-share disaster assistance to help South Dakota, Minnesota, and Kentucky farmers rebuild storage facilities battered by severe storms in recent months.

South Dakota Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl of Bridgewater says that is welcome news to the state’s farmers. A derecho that swept across a large portion of South Dakota on May 12, with wind speeds reaching more than 90 mph, mangled many bins that farmers use to store their corn, soybeans, and wheat.

“A cost-share is a great option to help farmers with their recovery,” Stahl said. “It was a devastating storm that destroyed infrastructure used to store and process grain during harvest time. This provides farmers with some assistance to get past the devastation of May 12, a day that won’t be forgotten.”

South Dakota Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl of Bridgewater
South Dakota Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl of Bridgewater(South Dakota Corn Growers Association)

The SDCGA appreciates the efforts of other agricultural-producer groups in working with the USDA on storm-damage assistance. Kentucky was ravaged by tornadoes last December.

The USDA said funds would cover 75% of eligible expenses associated with building grain storage capacity or purchasing equipment. Details on the program and the process of seeking cost share will be available in a future Federal Register notice. Farmers in portions of numerous South Dakota counties are eligible to apply for USDA funding.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his...
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden at a Rodeo
Lt. Gov. Rhoden announced ‘Governor’s Cup’ 2023 rodeo has $1 Million payout
Monday Munchies: Family owned ‘Hello Larsons’ in Volga
Monday Munchies: Family-owned ‘Hello Larsons’ caters to Volga
South Euclid Arson
Police: Two arson calls received hours apart for same Sioux Falls address
Monday Munchies: Family-owned ‘Hello Larsons’ caters to Volga
Monday Munchies: Family owned ‘Hello Larsons’ in Volga