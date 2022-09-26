KSFY broadcast experiencing issues; Signal available on channel 15 in Sioux Falls area
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KSFY is currently off the air for many viewers due to technical problems.
Viewers in the Sioux Falls area can still watch KSFY over-the-air on channel 15-1.
Our engineers are working on reestablishing the signal. A timeline for restoration is not available. The issue is not impacting either the KDLT or Fox Sioux Falls signals.
