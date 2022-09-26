Matters of the State: Officer-involved shootings, recreational marijuana, gubernatorial debate preview

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, incoming South Dakota Attorney general Marty Jackley weighs in on public safety after the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead voiced their opposition to a ballot measure aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana. We speak with Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs about the rollout of recreational marijuana in Colorado and what he’s seeing in his area.

Political analyst Michael Card joins the program to preview Friday’s gubernatorial debate in Rapid City, including what he expects to hear from candidates.

Humberto Giles-Sanchez takes a closer look at how the Black Hills area is preparing to accommodate the influx of new residents that will be moving to the area following the arrival of the B-21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

