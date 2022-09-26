Avera Medical Minute
New memorial monument honors Gold Star Families in Sioux Falls

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Local leaders and community members gathered today at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls to dedicate a monument to Gold Star Families.

Gold Star Families are those that have lost a loved one in service.

Dan Wagner is part of one such family and says remembering the legacy of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice is important.

“My youngest brother, the youngest of seven of us was killed in action in Iraq in 2006, and it’s not something that ever goes away, and this monument is a place for not just my family, but all gold star families to come here and meditate and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Dan Wagner, committee member.

Wagner says events like this help to remind younger generations of the cost of war.

“Some of my seven grandsons see me wearing these or see these on my wrists or the pin or here the jingle of his dog tags and they know that’s from their superhero Uncle Greg,” said Wagner.

Though the honor is humbling, it isn’t easy.

“The organization is made up of people like I said who didn’t want to be part of it, when you get the call that someone in your family has died in protecting and serving our country you automatically become a gold star family member,’ said Rex Rolfing, committee member.

He says having this new monument means a lot to families.

“It gives us as gold star families someplace to come if you will and celebrate the lives of our sons, daughters, those who have been lost in protecting our freedom,” said Rolfing.

Those at the event were thankful for the turnout to honor and remember the loved ones and families of those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

