Police: Two arson calls received hours apart for same Sioux Falls address

South Euclid Arson
South Euclid Arson(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no one was injured after police and fire personnel were called to the same address twice early Monday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the duplex is situated in central-east Sioux Falls, and the first call came in just after midnight for rug in flames outside in the back of the duplex. A witness noticed the flames and saw the suspect, the victim’s relative, run away.

Reports indicate at approximately 2:15 a.m., the victim noticed a glow towards the back door and discovered the back side of the house was completely engulfed in flames. The victim exited the duplex safely; however, the neighbor that shared the duplex required assistance from fire crews to exit the second story via the window.

The suspect, Marian Brooks, 35, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with First Degree Arson for the initial arson case. Officers are investigating whether Brooks is also responsible for the second fire.

